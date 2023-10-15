How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NFC North foes match up when the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) and the Chicago Bears (1-4) square off on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field.
We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Vikings Insights
- The Vikings score 22 points per game, 9.4 fewer than the Bears surrender per outing (31.4).
- The Vikings average 21.8 fewer yards per game (362.4) than the Bears allow per matchup (384.2).
- Minnesota rushes for 80.8 yards per game, 17.4 fewer than the 98.2 Chicago allows per contest.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Bears have forced (4).
Vikings Away Performance
- On the road, the Vikings average more points (24.5 per game) than they do overall (22). They also allow fewer points in away games (23.5) than they do overall (24.4).
- On the road, the Vikings pick up fewer yards (319.5 per game) than they do overall (362.4). But they also allow fewer in away games (331) than overall (342.4).
- On the road the Vikings pick up more rushing yards (81.5 per game) than overall (80.8). But they also allow more rushing yards (171) than overall (102.4).
- On the road, the Vikings convert more third downs (38.9%) than they do overall (38.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (39.3%) than overall (43.7%).
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 28-24
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at Carolina
|W 21-13
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Kansas City
|L 27-20
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|FOX
|10/23/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
