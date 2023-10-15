The Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will face the Chicago Bears' defense and Jack Sanborn in Week 6 action at Soldier Field. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Vikings pass catchers' matchup versus the Bears pass defense.

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 35.4 7.1 6 101 8.27

T.J. Hockenson vs. Jack Sanborn Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson's team-high 254 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 39 targets) with two touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Minnesota has the third-most in the league, with 1,408 (281.6 per game).

The Vikings score 22 points per game, 15th in the NFL.

Minnesota sports the highest pass rate in the league this season, passing the ball 40.8 times per game.

In the red zone, the Vikings air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 31 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (68.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Jack Sanborn & the Bears' Defense

Jack Sanborn has a team-leading one interception to go along with 18 tackles and one pass defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago ranks 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 286, and it ranks 31st in passing TDs allowed (12).

The Bears' scoring defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 157 points allowed (31.4 per game).

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Jack Sanborn Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Jack Sanborn Rec. Targets 39 10 Def. Targets Receptions 30 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 8.5 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 254 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 50.8 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 114 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

