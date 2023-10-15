Sunday's NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Ottawa Senators.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Sunday is included here.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 NHL Network,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo) Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 NHL Network,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo) Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks 8:30 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Sign up using or links for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!