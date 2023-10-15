Josh Oliver has a favorable matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Chicago Bears in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allow 286 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Oliver's 10 targets have resulted in eight catches for 64 yards (12.8 per game) and one score this season.

Oliver vs. the Bears

Oliver vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 286 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Bears have the No. 31 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 12 this season (2.4 per game).

Josh Oliver Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Oliver Receiving Insights

Oliver has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Oliver has 4.9% of his team's target share (10 targets on 204 passing attempts).

He averages 6.4 yards per target this season (64 yards on 10 targets).

Oliver, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (7.7% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

With two red zone targets, Oliver has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Oliver's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

