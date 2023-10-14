The Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0) are favorites when they welcome in the Minnesota Wild (1-0) on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Maple Leafs are -175 on the moneyline to win, while the Wild have +145 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs Moneyline Wild Moneyline Total BetMGM -175 +145 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Wild are the underdog in their first game this season.

Toronto has had moneyline odds of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Minnesota has not been a longer moneyline underdog than the +145 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.