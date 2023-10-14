Big 12 opponents meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) and the BYU Cougars (4-1) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

On offense, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by totaling 472.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 64th (367.7 yards allowed per game). BYU has been sputtering offensively, ranking 15th-worst with 318.6 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 360.8 total yards per contest (60th-ranked).

TCU vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

TCU vs. BYU Key Statistics

TCU BYU 472.5 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.6 (125th) 367.7 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.8 (31st) 192.2 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 62.8 (132nd) 280.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.8 (50th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 249 yards (41.5 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has 690 rushing yards on 121 carries with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson's 295 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has totaled 21 catches and one touchdown.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 194 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jared Wiley has a total of 156 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,240 yards on 59.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 72 times for 289 yards (57.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Deion Smith has collected 30 yards (on 18 carries) with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has collected 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 358 (71.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has caught 18 passes and compiled 274 receiving yards (54.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Darius Lassiter's 29 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

