Taylor Pendrith is in fourth place, with a score of -14, following the third round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has shot below par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -3 273 0 15 0 2 $1.1M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Pendrith has had an average finishing position of 46th.

Pendrith has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Pendrith last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 44th.

TPC Summerlin measures 7,255 yards for this tournament, 240 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

The courses that Pendrith has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,321 yards, while TPC Summerlin will be at 7,255 yards this week.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the 18th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Pendrith was better than 78% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Pendrith failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Pendrith recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Pendrith's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last tournament, Pendrith's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Pendrith finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Pendrith's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

