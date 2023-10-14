The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-2) and the North Dakota State Bison (4-1) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Alerus Center in a clash of MVFC foes.

North Dakota is averaging 395.6 yards per game on offense this season (33rd in the FCS), and is allowing 362 yards per game (71st) on defense. North Dakota State's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FCS with 466.4 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 322.4 total yards per game, which ranks 39th.

North Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

How to Watch Week 7 Games

North Dakota State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

North Dakota State North Dakota 466.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.6 (53rd) 322.4 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362 (48th) 257.6 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.2 (54th) 208.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.4 (36th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State this season. He has 936 passing yards (187.2 per game) while completing 77.8% of his passes. He's tossed seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 261 yards (52.2 ypg) on 48 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cole Payton, has carried the ball 32 times for 283 yards (56.6 per game) with six touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has racked up 361 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Eli Green has caught 11 passes and compiled 188 receiving yards (37.6 per game).

Joe Stoffel's 16 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 154 yards (30.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has thrown for 987 yards (197.4 ypg) to lead North Dakota, completing 72.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 316 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Luke Skokna has carried the ball 23 times for 114 yards (22.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Bo Belquist has hauled in 29 catches for 342 yards (68.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Red Wilson has put together a 201-yard season so far, hauling in 18 passes on 20 targets.

Jack Wright has hauled in nine catches for 127 yards, an average of 25.4 yards per game.

