Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the North Dakota State Bison and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bison. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Dakota vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-7.7) 57.1 North Dakota State 32, North Dakota 25

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven of Fightin' Hawks games went over the point total.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison are 2-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Bison have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Fightin' Hawks vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 36 24.6 47 13 19.5 42 North Dakota State 37 16.4 37.3 20.7 38 10

