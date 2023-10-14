The Winnipeg Jets (0-1) take on the Florida Panthers (0-1) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL, with each team back in action after a loss. The Jets were defeated by the Calgary Flames 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Panthers are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets were victorious in eight of their 12 games (66.7%) when favored on the moneyline last season.

In games it played with moneyline odds of -120 or stronger last season, Winnipeg compiled a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

The Jets have a 54.5% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this matchup.

Winnipeg and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 25 times last season.

Jets vs Panthers Additional Info

Jets vs. Panthers Rankings

Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank) Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 246 (21st) Goals 288 (6th) 224 (10th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 52 (16th) Power Play Goals 63 (8th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets' 246 goals scored last season (three per game) ranked 21st in the NHL.

Winnipeg conceded 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.

The 52 power-play goals Winnipeg recorded last season ranked 16th in the NHL (on 270 chances).

The Jets were 23rd in the league with a 19.26% power-play conversion rate.

The seven shorthanded goals Winnipeg scored last season ranked 16th among all NHL squads.

The Jets had the league's seventh-best penalty-kill percentage (82.43%).

The Jets had the 21st-ranked faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 48.9%.

Winnipeg scored on 9.9% of its shots as a team (18th in league).

The Jets shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.