Jets vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (0-1) take on the Florida Panthers (0-1) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL, with each team back in action after a loss. The Jets were defeated by the Calgary Flames 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Panthers are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-120)
|Panthers (+100)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets were victorious in eight of their 12 games (66.7%) when favored on the moneyline last season.
- In games it played with moneyline odds of -120 or stronger last season, Winnipeg compiled a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).
- The Jets have a 54.5% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this matchup.
- Winnipeg and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 25 times last season.
Jets vs Panthers Additional Info
Jets vs. Panthers Rankings
|Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|246 (21st)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|224 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|52 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (8th)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets' 246 goals scored last season (three per game) ranked 21st in the NHL.
- Winnipeg conceded 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
- Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.
- The 52 power-play goals Winnipeg recorded last season ranked 16th in the NHL (on 270 chances).
- The Jets were 23rd in the league with a 19.26% power-play conversion rate.
- The seven shorthanded goals Winnipeg scored last season ranked 16th among all NHL squads.
- The Jets had the league's seventh-best penalty-kill percentage (82.43%).
- The Jets had the 21st-ranked faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 48.9%.
- Winnipeg scored on 9.9% of its shots as a team (18th in league).
- The Jets shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.