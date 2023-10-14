Jets vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
The Winnipeg Jets (0-1) take on the Florida Panthers (0-1) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Jets fell to the Calgary Flames 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Panthers are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Here's our prediction for who will capture the win in Saturday's matchup.
Jets vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Jets 3, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-120)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Jets vs Panthers Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets were 46-33-3 overall and 10-4-14 in overtime matchups last season.
- In the 26 games Winnipeg played that were decided by one goal, it had a 16-7-3 record (good for 35 points).
- In the 16 games last season the Jets recorded only one goal, they finished 0-15-1.
- Winnipeg scored exactly two goals in 18 games last season (6-11-1 record, 13 points).
- The Jets scored at least three goals in 47 games (41-4-2, 84 points).
- In the 32 games when Winnipeg scored a single power-play goal, it went 18-13-1 to register 37 points.
- In games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg was 25-14-1 (51 points).
- The Jets' opponent had more shots in 45 games last season. The Jets went 22-20-3 in those matchups (47 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|10th
|2.73
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|21st
|30.3
|Shots
|36.8
|1st
|10th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|22nd
|23rd
|19.26%
|Power Play %
|22.83%
|10th
|7th
|82.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.95%
|23rd
Jets vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
