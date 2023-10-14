The Winnipeg Jets (0-1) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected competitive matchup with the Florida Panthers (0-1), who have +100 moneyline odds. The contest on Saturday begins at 4:00 PM ET from Canada Life Centre on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Jets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Jets Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total BetMGM -120 +100 6.5

Jets vs. Panthers Betting Trends

The Jets will be the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Panthers fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.

Winnipeg is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -120.

Florida has had moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and lost that game.

