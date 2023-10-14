Jets vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 14
The Winnipeg Jets (0-1) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected competitive matchup with the Florida Panthers (0-1), who have +100 moneyline odds. The contest on Saturday begins at 4:00 PM ET from Canada Life Centre on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Jets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Jets vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Jets Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|6.5
Jets vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- The Jets will be the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- The Panthers fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.
- Winnipeg is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -120.
- Florida has had moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and lost that game.
