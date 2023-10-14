The Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Saturday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Panthers Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Jets were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) made them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+22) ranked 13th in the league.

The 52 power-play goals the Jets recorded last season ranked 16th in the NHL (on 270 power-play chances).

The Jets' 19.26% power-play conversion rate was 23rd in the league.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 31 49 80 40 42 28.6% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 60 76 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48% Gabriel Vilardi 63 23 18 41 16 23 46% Nino Niederreiter 78 24 17 41 22 33 61.5%

Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers were sixth in the NHL in scoring last season (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.

With 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), the Panthers were eighth-best in the NHL.

The Panthers had the league's 10th-best power-play percentage (22.83%).

Panthers Key Players