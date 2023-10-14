The Winnipeg Jets' (0-1) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Saturday, October 14 game against the Florida Panthers (0-1) at Canada Life Centre, with a start time of 4:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Tkachuk LW Out Sternum Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Jets vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Jets ranked 21st in the NHL last season with 246 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Defensively, Winnipeg was one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.

Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the league.

Florida gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.

Jets vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5

