Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Ward County, North Dakota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Ward County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at Surrey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Surrey, ND

Surrey, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold at Tioga High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Tioga, ND

Tioga, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Williston High School at Minot High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Minot, ND

Minot, ND Conference: A West

A West How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Des Lacs-Burlington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Des Lacs, ND

Des Lacs, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Nedrose High School at Bishop Ryan Catholic School