North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rolette County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Rolette County, North Dakota this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rolette County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
North Prairie Cougars - Rolla High School at Four Winds High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Ft. Totten, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunseith High School at Divide County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Crosby, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
