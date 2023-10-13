North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ransom County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Ransom County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Lisbon High School at May-Port CG High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mayville, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enderlin High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Colfax, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.