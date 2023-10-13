North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Mercer County, North Dakota, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Bowman County High School at Hazen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hazen, ND
- Conference: B Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
