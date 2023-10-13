North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Forks County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Grand Forks County, North Dakota. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Larimore High School at North Star High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cando, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Cavalier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cavalier, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.