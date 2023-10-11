Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the ALDS.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 69 of 117 games this year (59%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (19.7%).

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 61 .260 AVG .255 .351 OBP .330 .480 SLG .361 19 XBH 13 5 HR 4 18 RBI 16 41/17 K/BB 58/17 15 SB 16

Astros Pitching Rankings