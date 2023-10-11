Game 4 of the ALDS will feature the Minnesota Twins playing host to the Houston Astros. The Astros will look to advance to the ALCS when action gets underway on Wednesday starting at 7:07 PM ET on FS1, live from Target Field. Joe Ryan is starting for the Twins and Jose Urquidy is expected to start for the Astros.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank third-best in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks seventh in baseball with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .243 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Minnesota is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (778 total).

The Twins are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan (11-10) takes the mound for the Twins in his 30th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 197 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Ryan is looking to pick up his 15th quality start of the year.

Ryan will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Sonny Gray José Berríos 10/7/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Bailey Ober Justin Verlander 10/8/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Pablo Lopez Framber Valdez 10/10/2023 Astros L 9-1 Home Sonny Gray Cristian Javier 10/11/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Jose Urquidy

