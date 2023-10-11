Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FS1

FS1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 69, or 60.5%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 59-41 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 778 total runs this season.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule