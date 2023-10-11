Michael A. Taylor -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on October 11 at 7:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros ahead 2-1.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.

In 64 of 123 games this season (52.0%) Taylor has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (12.2%).

In 19 games this year, he has homered (15.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (12.2%).

He has scored in 39 games this season (31.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Other Twins Players vs the Astros

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .237 AVG .200 .286 OBP .269 .474 SLG .406 19 XBH 17 13 HR 8 29 RBI 22 71/12 K/BB 59/14 7 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings