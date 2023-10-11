The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets take the ice for the season opener at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jets vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-130) Jets (+110) 6

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets were an underdog 15 times last season, and upset their opponent in six, or 40.0%, of those games.

Winnipeg was 4-8 as an underdog of +110 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Jets have a 47.6% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

A total of 39 of Winnipeg's games finished with over 6 goals last season.

Jets vs Flames Additional Info

Jets vs. Flames Rankings

Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank) Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 258 (19th) Goals 246 (21st) 247 (13th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 47 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets' 246 goals last season (three per game) ranked them 21st in the NHL.

Winnipeg had one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.

Winnipeg had 52 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 16th in the NHL.

The Jets scored on 19.26% of their power plays, No. 23 in the NHL.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Winnipeg had seven.

The 82.43% penalty-kill percentage of the Jets was seventh in the league.

The Jets were 21st in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (48.9%).

The 9.9% shooting percentage of Winnipeg was 18th in the league.

The Jets shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

