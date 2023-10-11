Jets vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets take the ice for the season opener at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-130)
|Jets (+110)
|6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets were an underdog 15 times last season, and upset their opponent in six, or 40.0%, of those games.
- Winnipeg was 4-8 as an underdog of +110 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The Jets have a 47.6% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- A total of 39 of Winnipeg's games finished with over 6 goals last season.
Jets vs Flames Additional Info
Jets vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|258 (19th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|247 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|47 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets' 246 goals last season (three per game) ranked them 21st in the NHL.
- Winnipeg had one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.
- Winnipeg had 52 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 16th in the NHL.
- The Jets scored on 19.26% of their power plays, No. 23 in the NHL.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Winnipeg had seven.
- The 82.43% penalty-kill percentage of the Jets was seventh in the league.
- The Jets were 21st in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (48.9%).
- The 9.9% shooting percentage of Winnipeg was 18th in the league.
- The Jets shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.