Wednesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Calgary Flames (0-0-0, -140 on the moneyline to win) and the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0, +115 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Flames Moneyline Jets Moneyline Total BetMGM -140 +115 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary is yet to play with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Winnipeg has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +115.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.