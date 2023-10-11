How to Watch the Jets vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a season opener for both squads, the Calgary Flames will host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, October 11.
Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the Flames and the Jets hit the ice.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Jets vs Flames Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Jets had one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.
- With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
- They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.
- The Jets had 52 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 16th in the NHL.
- The Jets had the league's 23rd-ranked power-play percentage (19.26%).
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|31
|49
|80
|40
|42
|28.6%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|60
|76
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48%
|Gabriel Vilardi
|63
|23
|18
|41
|16
|23
|46%
|Nino Niederreiter
|78
|24
|17
|41
|22
|33
|61.5%
Flames Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flames were 13th in goals against, giving up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
- The Flames' 258 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Flames put up last season (18th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.
- The Flames were 19th in the league with a 19.84% power-play conversion rate.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|80
|22
|42
|64
|33
|42
|55.7%
|Mikael Backlund
|82
|19
|37
|56
|43
|60
|50.9%
|Nazem Kadri
|82
|24
|32
|56
|50
|34
|47.5%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|79
|15
|40
|55
|62
|34
|33.3%
|Rasmus Andersson
|79
|11
|38
|49
|51
|29
|-
