In a season opener for both squads, the Calgary Flames will host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, October 11.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Jets vs Flames Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Jets had one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.

The Jets had 52 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 16th in the NHL.

The Jets had the league's 23rd-ranked power-play percentage (19.26%).

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 31 49 80 40 42 28.6% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 60 76 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48% Gabriel Vilardi 63 23 18 41 16 23 46% Nino Niederreiter 78 24 17 41 22 33 61.5%

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flames were 13th in goals against, giving up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Flames' 258 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Flames put up last season (18th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.

The Flames were 19th in the league with a 19.84% power-play conversion rate.

Flames Key Players