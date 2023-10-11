In a season opener for both squads, the Calgary Flames will host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, October 11.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Jets vs Flames Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Jets had one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.
  • With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
  • They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.
  • The Jets had 52 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 16th in the NHL.
  • The Jets had the league's 23rd-ranked power-play percentage (19.26%).

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 82 31 49 80 40 42 28.6%
Joshua Morrissey 78 16 60 76 59 36 -
Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48%
Gabriel Vilardi 63 23 18 41 16 23 46%
Nino Niederreiter 78 24 17 41 22 33 61.5%

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Flames were 13th in goals against, giving up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Flames' 258 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
  • Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.
  • The 50 power-play goals the Flames put up last season (18th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.
  • The Flames were 19th in the league with a 19.84% power-play conversion rate.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Lindholm 80 22 42 64 33 42 55.7%
Mikael Backlund 82 19 37 56 43 60 50.9%
Nazem Kadri 82 24 32 56 50 34 47.5%
Jonathan Huberdeau 79 15 40 55 62 34 33.3%
Rasmus Andersson 79 11 38 49 51 29 -

