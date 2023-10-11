Jets vs. Flames Injury Report Today - October 11
The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0) ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames (0-0-0) currently has just one player on it. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Jets vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Jets' 246 goals last season (3.0 per game) ranked them 21st in the league.
- Winnipeg allowed 2.7 goals per game (224 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.
Flames Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Flames' 258 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 19th in the NHL.
- Defensively, Calgary gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.
Jets vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-140)
|Jets (+115)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.