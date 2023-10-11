The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0) ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames (0-0-0) currently has just one player on it. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder

Jets vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Jets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Jets' 246 goals last season (3.0 per game) ranked them 21st in the league.

Winnipeg allowed 2.7 goals per game (224 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.

Flames Season Insights (2022-23)

The Flames' 258 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 19th in the NHL.

Defensively, Calgary gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

Jets vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-140) Jets (+115) 6.5

