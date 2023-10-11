The Calgary Flames host the Winnipeg Jets in a season opener on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

As action begins for the beginning of the NHL season, here's who we predict will emerge victorious in Wednesday's action.

Jets vs. Flames Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Flames 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-140)

Flames (-140) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets had a 46-33-3 record last season, and were 10-4-14 in games that required overtime.

Winnipeg accumulated 35 points (16-7-3) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Jets scored only one goal in 16 games, and they finished 0-15-1.

When Winnipeg scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed 13 points (6-11-1 record).

The Jets scored three or more goals 47 times, accumulating 84 points (41-4-2).

Winnipeg scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games last season and picked up 37 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Winnipeg was 25-14-1 (51 points).

The Jets' opponents had more shots in 45 games last season. The Jets went 22-20-3 in those games (47 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Flames Rank Flames AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 19th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.00 21st 13th 3.01 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 2nd 36.0 Shots 30.3 21st 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 19th 19.84% Power Play % 19.26% 23rd 5th 82.59% Penalty Kill % 82.43% 7th

Jets vs. Flames Game Time

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

