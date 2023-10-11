The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff (.391 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros are holding a 2-1 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while batting .270.

Kirilloff has had a hit in 54 of 92 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.7%).

In 10.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has had an RBI in 26 games this year (28.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season (28 of 92), with two or more runs four times (4.3%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .234 AVG .306 .318 OBP .377 .416 SLG .472 13 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 20 37/16 K/BB 43/12 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings