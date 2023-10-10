After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 4:07 PM ET on Tuesday. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 45.3% of his games this year (34 of 75), with multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).

He has homered in 17.3% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Wallner has driven home a run in 20 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 32 games this year (42.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .265 AVG .229 .394 OBP .339 .581 SLG .417 18 XBH 8 9 HR 5 26 RBI 15 47/15 K/BB 33/13 2 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings