Carlos Correa and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.312), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (118) this season.

Correa is batting .421 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Correa has gotten a hit in 92 of 137 games this year (67.2%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (20.4%).

Looking at the 137 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (13.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season (38.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Astros

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 70 .212 AVG .245 .295 OBP .327 .357 SLG .436 21 XBH 28 6 HR 12 28 RBI 37 66/28 K/BB 65/31 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings