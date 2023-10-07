Week 6 of the college football schedule included seven games featuring MAC teams involved. Read on to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Toledo vs. UMass | Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State | Central Michigan vs. Buffalo | Kent State vs. Ohio | Northern Illinois vs. Akron | Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) | Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan

Week 6 MAC Results

Toledo 41 UMass 24

Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)

Toledo (-18.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Toledo Leaders

Passing: DeQuan Finn (15-for-23, 139 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

DeQuan Finn (15-for-23, 139 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Finn (13 ATT, 172 YDS, 1 TD)

Finn (13 ATT, 172 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jerjuan Newton (6 TAR, 4 REC, 43 YDS, 2 TDs)

UMass Leaders

Passing: Taisun Phommachanh (20-for-31, 272 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Taisun Phommachanh (20-for-31, 272 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Kay'Ron Adams (20 ATT, 157 YDS, 1 TD)

Kay'Ron Adams (20 ATT, 157 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Anthony Simpson (8 TAR, 7 REC, 140 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

UMass Toledo 439 Total Yards 514 272 Passing Yards 139 167 Rushing Yards 375 1 Turnovers 1

Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28

Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-21.5)

Mississippi State (-21.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Mississippi State Leaders

Passing: Will Rogers (16-for-22, 189 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Will Rogers (16-for-22, 189 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Seth Davis (10 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Seth Davis (10 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Freddie Roberson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Western Michigan Leaders

Passing: Hayden Wolff (27-for-35, 262 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Hayden Wolff (27-for-35, 262 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Zahir Abdus-Salaam (18 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)

Zahir Abdus-Salaam (18 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kenneth Womack (16 TAR, 12 REC, 113 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Western Michigan 440 Total Yards 413 246 Passing Yards 297 194 Rushing Yards 116 1 Turnovers 1

Buffalo 37 Central Michigan 13

Pregame Favorite: Central Michigan (-3)

Central Michigan (-3) Pregame Total: 51.5

Buffalo Leaders

Passing: Cole Snyder (20-for-32, 232 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cole Snyder (20-for-32, 232 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ron Cook Jr. (11 ATT, 53 YDS, 2 TDs)

Ron Cook Jr. (11 ATT, 53 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Boobie Curry (7 TAR, 4 REC, 74 YDS)

Central Michigan Leaders

Passing: Jase Bauer (28-for-49, 280 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)

Jase Bauer (28-for-49, 280 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Bauer (6 ATT, 31 YDS)

Bauer (6 ATT, 31 YDS) Receiving: Marion Lukes (7 TAR, 7 REC, 73 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Buffalo Central Michigan 355 Total Yards 360 232 Passing Yards 280 123 Rushing Yards 80 0 Turnovers 4

Ohio 42 Kent State 17

Pregame Favorite: Ohio (-24)

Ohio (-24) Pregame Total: 45.5

Ohio Leaders

Passing: Kurtis Rourke (20-for-32, 300 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kurtis Rourke (20-for-32, 300 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Parker Navarro (3 ATT, 65 YDS)

Parker Navarro (3 ATT, 65 YDS) Receiving: Miles Cross (11 TAR, 7 REC, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)

Kent State Leaders

Passing: Michael Alaimo (9-for-13, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Michael Alaimo (9-for-13, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jaylen Thomas (24 ATT, 67 YDS)

Jaylen Thomas (24 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Chrishon McCray (10 TAR, 6 REC, 93 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Ohio Kent State 466 Total Yards 228 300 Passing Yards 119 166 Rushing Yards 109 0 Turnovers 1

Northern Illinois 55 Akron 14

Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-4.5)

Northern Illinois (-4.5) Pregame Total: 41.5

Northern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Rocky Lombardi (10-for-15, 191 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Rocky Lombardi (10-for-15, 191 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Antario Brown (13 ATT, 280 YDS, 4 TDs)

Antario Brown (13 ATT, 280 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Kacper Rutkiewicz (1 TAR, 1 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Akron Leaders

Passing: Tahj Bullock (19-for-34, 146 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Tahj Bullock (19-for-34, 146 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Lorenzo Lingard (12 ATT, 49 YDS)

Lorenzo Lingard (12 ATT, 49 YDS) Receiving: T.J. Banks (4 TAR, 4 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Akron Northern Illinois 253 Total Yards 571 146 Passing Yards 191 107 Rushing Yards 380 1 Turnovers 0

Miami (OH) 27 Bowling Green 0

Pregame Favorite: Miami (OH) (-7.5)

Miami (OH) (-7.5) Pregame Total: 42.5

Miami (OH) Leaders

Passing: Brett Gabbert (15-for-18, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Brett Gabbert (15-for-18, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kenny Tracy (11 ATT, 58 YDS)

Kenny Tracy (11 ATT, 58 YDS) Receiving: Joe Wilkins (7 TAR, 6 REC, 70 YDS)

Bowling Green Leaders

Passing: Connor Bazelak (8-for-17, 64 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Connor Bazelak (8-for-17, 64 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Terion Stewart (8 ATT, 63 YDS)

Terion Stewart (8 ATT, 63 YDS) Receiving: Odieu Hiliare (5 TAR, 4 REC, 27 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Bowling Green 356 Total Yards 135 170 Passing Yards 72 186 Rushing Yards 63 1 Turnovers 1

Eastern Michigan 24 Ball State 10

Pregame Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)

Eastern Michigan (-2.5) Pregame Total: 43.5

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Passing: Austin Smith (18-for-28, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Austin Smith (18-for-28, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Samson Evans (14 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD)

Samson Evans (14 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: JB Mitchell III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Ball State Leaders

Passing: Layne Hatcher (20-for-33, 132 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Layne Hatcher (20-for-33, 132 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kiael Kelly (9 ATT, 94 YDS)

Kiael Kelly (9 ATT, 94 YDS) Receiving: Marquez Cooper (8 TAR, 7 REC, 62 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Ball State 253 Total Yards 306 192 Passing Yards 158 61 Rushing Yards 148 0 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's MAC Games

Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-10)

Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Toledo (-16.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Miami (OH) (-9)

Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Central Michigan (-12.5)

Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)

Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-7)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.