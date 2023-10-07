Week 6 of the college football season is here. To see how each SWAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Florida A&M

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

4-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 31-7 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Southern

@ Southern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

3-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 22-16 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

3. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

1-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 22-16 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Alabama State

@ Alabama State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: CBS

4. Southern

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 27-0 vs UAPB

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN

5. Alabama State

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

1-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: CBS

6. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-2 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 58-3 vs Tuskegee

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Jackson State

@ Jackson State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

7. Grambling

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-2 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: W 35-20 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Alcorn State

@ Alcorn State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

8. Alcorn State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Alabama State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Grambling

Grambling Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

9. UAPB

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 27-0 vs Southern

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

10. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 31-7 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Prairie View A&M

@ Prairie View A&M Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel:

11. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-3 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 35-20 vs Grambling

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel:

12. Texas Southern

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-8

1-4 | 0-8 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 52-7 vs Lincoln (CA)

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

