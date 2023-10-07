North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pierce County This Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Pierce County, North Dakota this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Pierce County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Rugby High School at Bottineau High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Bottineau, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.