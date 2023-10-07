Michael A. Taylor vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 1.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 62 of 121 games this season (51.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (12.4%).
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (15.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 33 games this season (27.3%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.232
|AVG
|.200
|.281
|OBP
|.269
|.468
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|22
|71/12
|K/BB
|59/14
|7
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (13-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks eighth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
