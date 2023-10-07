There are two matchups on Saturday's Ligue 1 schedule, including OGC Nice taking on FC Metz.

Coverage of all Ligue 1 action on Saturday is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch FC Metz vs OGC Nice

OGC Nice travels to match up with FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: OGC Nice (-140)

OGC Nice (-140) Underdog: FC Metz (+425)

FC Metz (+425) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Stade Reims vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco is on the road to play Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: AS Monaco (+155)

AS Monaco (+155) Underdog: Stade Reims (+170)

Stade Reims (+170) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.