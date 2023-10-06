This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Williams County, North Dakota. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    Williston High School at Watford City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Watford City, ND
    • Conference: A West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trenton High School at Center-Stanton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Center, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

