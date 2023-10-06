North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Richland County, North Dakota, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Richland County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Hankinson High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Colfax, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.