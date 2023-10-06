North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Renville County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Renville County, North Dakota and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Renville County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Surrey High School at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mohall, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.