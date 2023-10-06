High school football action in Ransom County, North Dakota is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Ransom County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Lisbon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Lisbon, ND

Lisbon, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Enderlin High School at Griggs-Midkota Titans