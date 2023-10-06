North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ransom County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Ransom County, North Dakota is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lisbon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enderlin High School at Griggs-Midkota Titans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Cooperstown, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.