Qinwen Zheng will face Anhelina Kalinina next in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Zheng's odds are tops in the field at +400 to win this event at Center Plains Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Zheng at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: October 7-15
  • Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center
  • Location: Zhengzhou, China
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zheng's Next Match

Zheng will face Kalinina in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET, after getting past Maria Sakkari in the last round 7-6, 6-3.

Want to bet on Zheng? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Zheng Stats

  • Zheng defeated Sakkari 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
  • Through 20 tournaments over the past year, Zheng has won once, and her record is 29-19.
  • Zheng has a match record of 18-12 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
  • Zheng has played 20.8 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
  • Zheng, in 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 19.8 games per match and won 54.8% of them.
  • As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Zheng has won 73.2% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.
  • As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Zheng has won 73.6% of her games on serve and 34.2% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.