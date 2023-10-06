There is high school football competition in McLean County, North Dakota this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

McLean County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Divide County High School at Central McLean Cougars Coop

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Turtle Lake, ND

Turtle Lake, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowman County High School at Southern McLean

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Washburn, ND

Washburn, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Divide County High School at Underwood High School