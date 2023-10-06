North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McKenzie County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in McKenzie County, North Dakota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
McKenzie County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Williston High School at Watford City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Watford City, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.