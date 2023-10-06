North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emmons County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Emmons County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Emmons County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
New Salem-Almont High School at Linton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Linton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.