North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bottineau County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Bottineau County, North Dakota, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Bottineau County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Westhope High School at Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Berthold, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rugby High School at Bottineau High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Bottineau, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.