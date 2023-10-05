North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Burleigh County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Burleigh County, North Dakota is happening this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Burleigh County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Bismarck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shiloh Christian High School at Hazen High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hazen, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
