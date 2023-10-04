The AL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Minnesota Twins play host to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins will look to clinch a berth in the ALDS when the game begins at 4:38 PM ET on ESPN. Sonny Gray will get the starting nod for the Twins, while the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota's .427 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Twins are 21st in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (778 total runs).

The Twins rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.197).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.74 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Gray has recorded 17 quality starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 28 times this year heading into this outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Away Emilio Pagán Matt Koch 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sonny Gray José Berríos

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.