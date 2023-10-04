On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Twins have a 1-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 118 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .399. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.4% of his games this year (89 of 134), with at least two hits 25 times (18.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this season, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 52 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 70 .212 AVG .245 .295 OBP .327 .357 SLG .436 21 XBH 28 6 HR 12 28 RBI 37 66/28 K/BB 65/31 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings