Carlos Correa vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Twins have a 1-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa?
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 118 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .399. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.4% of his games this year (89 of 134), with at least two hits 25 times (18.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 52 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|70
|.212
|AVG
|.245
|.295
|OBP
|.327
|.357
|SLG
|.436
|21
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|37
|66/28
|K/BB
|65/31
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (11-12 with a 3.65 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.65), 21st in WHIP (1.186), and 28th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
