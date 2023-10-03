The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Castro enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .375.

Castro has had a hit in 66 of 112 games this season (58.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 61 .260 AVG .255 .351 OBP .330 .480 SLG .361 19 XBH 13 5 HR 4 18 RBI 16 41/17 K/BB 58/17 15 SB 16

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings