On Tuesday, October 3 at 4:38 PM ET, Max Kepler's Minnesota Twins host Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the Wild Card round at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (11-8, 3.71 ERA) vs Kevin Gausman - TOR (12-9, 3.16 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 111 times and won 67, or 60.4%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 67-44 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60.4% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (55%) in those contests.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Willi Castro 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 1st

